Michael Bisping Keeps Blasting Georges St-Pierre Over Steroids

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Michael Bisping has long been saying – or at least insinuating – that Georges St-Pierre‘s delaying his return to the Octagon was because he needed to clear steroids out of his system.

St-Pierre is returning from a four-year hiatus by moving from welterweight, where he ruled the roost, up to middleweight, where he will challenge Bisping for the belt. The two were initially expected to fight over the summer. Numerous delays, however, have pushed the fight back to Nov. 4 at UFC 217 in New York.

St-Pierre has made no secret of the idea that he wanted to take some time to add some size to his body, but Bisping has frequently tipped to the idea that St-Pierre might have used steroids.

TRENDING > UFC’s Jeff Novitzky Debunks Jon Jones Controversy

Bisping briefly shied away from the accusations during a late-night stop on Conan O’Brien’s talk show, but at the recent UFC 217 Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas, he doubled down, once again throwing the steroid accusations in St-Pierre’s face.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram