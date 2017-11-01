Michael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal Get into Heated Altercation Ahead of UFC 217

               

November 1, 2017
Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal had to be separated on Wednesday following a heated altercation at a hotel ahead of UFC 217 this weekend in New York.

In a video posted by Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, the two fighters started trading insults after running into each other near an elevator.

When @gamebredfighter and @mikebisping cross paths. My money is on #gamebred

A post shared by Abraham Kawa (@abrahamkawa) on

Masvidal has taken numerous shots at Bisping in interviews over the past year with the middleweight champion returning fire, but this week the two fighters came face to face.

“You’re trash,” Bisping shouted at Masvidal as coaches and UFC officials kept them separated. “You are trash just like your other steroid taking (expletive) Yoel Romero.”

Jorge Masvidal UFC 211 Media DayMasvidal kept jawing away at Bisping in a clip that lasts nearly a minute with several people looking on as the fighters kept hurling expletives back and forth.

Finally as the elevator arrived, Bisping got inside with Masvidal still shouting at him. Just before the video ends, Masvidal also drops a homophobic slur amidst his insults being hurled at Bisping.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently apologized after coming under fire when caught on video using the same slur following his teammate’s bout at UFC Gdansk.

The two fighters will end up in the same area again throughout the week as Bisping prepares for his main event showdown against Georges St-Pierre, while Masvidal meets Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on the UFC 217 main card on Saturday night.

