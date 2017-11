Michael Bisping: ‘I’m Fighting Myself in this Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Less than three weeks removed from an unforgettable, but disappointing title fight at UFC 217, Michael Bisping is grateful for the opportunity to get back in the Octagon and back to his winning ways this Saturday, November 25 at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum on UFC FIGHT PASS.

