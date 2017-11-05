               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Be Damned if the Last Time I (Fight) is Getting Choked Out on TV’

November 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Michael Bisping went into UFC 217 hoping to become the first fighter to have defeated Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre, two UFC legends. That didn’t happen.

Returning from a four-year layoff, St-Pierre submitted Bisping in the third round, becoming only the fourth man in UFC history to capture titles in two different weight classes.

TRENDING > Dana White Reveals Georges St-Pierre’s Next Opponent Following Win at UFC 217

Though he had contemplated the fight with St-Pierre being his last, Bisping was defiant in defeat, proclaiming that there was no way he was going to retire on the heels of such a loss.

“I’ll be damned if the last time I (fight) is getting choked out on TV.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA