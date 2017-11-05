Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Be Damned if the Last Time I (Fight) is Getting Choked Out on TV’

Michael Bisping went into UFC 217 hoping to become the first fighter to have defeated Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre, two UFC legends. That didn’t happen.

Returning from a four-year layoff, St-Pierre submitted Bisping in the third round, becoming only the fourth man in UFC history to capture titles in two different weight classes.

Though he had contemplated the fight with St-Pierre being his last, Bisping was defiant in defeat, proclaiming that there was no way he was going to retire on the heels of such a loss.

“I’ll be damned if the last time I (fight) is getting choked out on TV.”

