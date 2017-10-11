Michael Bisping Has Been Racking Up Wins; What About Georges St-Pierre?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Three world titles will be at stake and a legend returns when the Octagon lands in New York City for UFC 217 on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping looks to defend his crown for the second time against one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, Georges St-Pierre, who makes his comeback after four years away from the sport, in UFC 217 the main event.

In the co-main event, former training partners turned bitter rivals will settle the score when bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt clashes with TJ Dillashaw. Strawweight powerhouse Joanna Jedrzejczyk chases Ronda Rousey’s record for most successful title defenses in the women’s divisions when she meets Rose Namajunas.

Check out the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre fight card and rumors.

