Michael Bisping, GSP Get in Expletive Filled War of Words Backstage Following UFC 217 Presser

October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017

For the second time in a week, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre had to be separated after a heated stare down at the conclusion of a press conference.

The latest altercation continued backstage as Bisping confronted St-Pierre just moments after the press conference ended as he charged at the former welterweight champion while sending him a warning about putting his hands on him.

The incident occurred after Bisping put a finger in St-Pierre’s face and the Canadian responded with a quick shove before UFC president Dana White could step in between the two fighters before the situation got out of hand.

“Georges, you put your hands on me that means you’ve got a f–king problem,” Bisping said in a video from TMZ.  “Keep your f–king hands to yourself, pal.”

St-Pierre, who is known for always keeping a calm composure when facing off with any of his past opponents, let out some raw emotion when firing back at Bisping.

The former welterweight champion even dropped a few expletives of his own while responding to Bisping’s taunts.

“F–k off man,” St-Pierre shouted. “F–k off! You’re the one who put your hands on me. Don’t touch me. I’m not afraid of you.”

The altercation continued until security finally pushed the fighters away from each other so UFC 217 didn’t get started three weeks early.

Sadly, the incident ended with a young fan wanting a picture with St-Pierre but apparently seeing him seething with anger was more than enough to pass on that opportunity.

Bisping and St-Pierre will settle their differences on Nov. 4 when they meet at UFC 217 in New York.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

