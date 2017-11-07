Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre is the GOAT

Michael Bisping missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime at UFC 217. Had he defeated Georges St-Pierre, Bisping would have become the first man ever to defeat two of the most storied fighters in UFC history in St-Pierre and Anderson Silva.

Though he put up a solid effort, Bisping fell short in cementing his place at the top of the heap. St-Pierre put him to sleep late in the third round of the headlining bout at Madison Square Garden, taking the middleweight belt from Bisping’s waist in the process.

With St-Pierre’s victory after a four-year layoff, many are once again proclaiming him the greatest of all time. Bisping has a difficult time disagreeing.

“Well, I’d say so. Good for him,” said Bisping when asked if he thought GSP was now the GOAT. “Softens the blow for me.”

After falling short against St-Pierre, Bisping has declared that he won’t call it a career coming off of such a humbling defeat. He’s instead looking to make another return to the Octagon, hopefully on his home turf.

“I don’t need time off. I’m fine. I’ve got no injuries whatsoever,” said Bisping. “Tonight was his night, maybe March in London; yeah, that sounds nice.”

