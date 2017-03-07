HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

UFC 209 Live Results

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre is an ‘Easy Payday’

March 7, 2017
1 Comment

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon this summer for the first time since November 2013 against middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. St-Pierre looks to show that he’s still one of the greatest, while Bisping believes the match-up is easy money.

“I respect Georges. I respect what he’s done inside the UFC. Of course I do.  He’s a fantastic martial artist. He’s an incredible athlete. I think this (fight) is going to get a lot of interest. He’s a big star in the UFC, so of course I wanted to fight the guy,” said Bisping during a press conference in Las Vegas.

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-offThe two were rumored to be headlining UFC 206 on Dec. 10 in Toronto, but negotiations with St-Pierre were not finalized.  On March 1, UFC president Dana White announced that the fight promotion and the former welterweight kingpin had finally reached an agreement. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Promises the Peak Version of Himself in UFC Return

During the press conference, Bisping said that he could go on an “all-night (expletive) bender” and still beat St-Pierre.  The brash Brit went so far as to claim, “I won’t even train.”

“It’s an easy payday. Let’s cut the (expletive),” said Bisping. “It’s an easy payday (for me).”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Fight Card an...

Mar 07, 2017No Comments23 Views

UFC on FOX 24 fight card and start times for the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 15, 2017.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos San...

Information for UFC 211 at the American Airlines Arena

Mar 07, 2017
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Faces Dustin ...

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez returns to the Octagon

Mar 07, 2017

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanso...

Information for UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs Lobov

Mar 07, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    Someone should tell Bisping that if Georges didn’t take Sera lightly, he would be on a 19 UFC fight win streak. Just like if Luke didn’t take him lightly, he wouldn’t be champ. Mike’s longest streak is five, which he is currently on. GSP then defended the title nine times in a row, while Bisping has one single top 5 win in his entire career. Mike’s only title defense is over a rank #14 46 year old man. Bisping should be talking the fight up, not down, because he’s going to look really bad when GSP takes that belt.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA