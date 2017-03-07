Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre is an ‘Easy Payday’

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon this summer for the first time since November 2013 against middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. St-Pierre looks to show that he’s still one of the greatest, while Bisping believes the match-up is easy money.
“I respect Georges. I respect what he’s done inside the UFC. Of course I do. He’s a fantastic martial artist. He’s an incredible athlete. I think this (fight) is going to get a lot of interest. He’s a big star in the UFC, so of course I wanted to fight the guy,” said Bisping during a press conference in Las Vegas.
The two were rumored to be headlining UFC 206 on Dec. 10 in Toronto, but negotiations with St-Pierre were not finalized. On March 1, UFC president Dana White announced that the fight promotion and the former welterweight kingpin had finally reached an agreement.
During the press conference, Bisping said that he could go on an “all-night (expletive) bender” and still beat St-Pierre. The brash Brit went so far as to claim, “I won’t even train.”
“It’s an easy payday. Let’s cut the (expletive),” said Bisping. “It’s an easy payday (for me).”