Michael Bisping Gave a GSP Fan the Double Bird at UFC 217 Press Conference

With all the venom that UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was spewing at Georges St-Pierre at Friday’s UFC 217 Kickoff Press Conference, some of it had to spill over into other areas. And that it did.

A heckler got under Bisping’s skin partway through the press conference in Las Vegas.

Presumably a fan of St-Pierre’s, Bisping pulled no verbal punches in dealing with the heckler, eventually ending with the unambiguous double bird.

