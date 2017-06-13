HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt victory over Cheick Kongo

featuredMark Hunt Finishes Derrick Lewis, Likely Sending Him into Retirement (UFC Auckland Results)

UFC Auckland Live Results

featuredUFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Demetrious Johnson and Dana White

featuredDana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

Michael Bisping Forming Retirement Plan

June 13, 2017
No Comments

Michael Bisping still doesn’t know the who, when, or where of his next fight, but he does have an idea of how many. As in, how many more fights he has left in him.

While Bisping has reached the pinnacle of his career over the past year, capturing the UFC middleweight championship and defending it against Dan Henderson, he admits that age is catching up to him. The 38-year-old fighter, in promoting his new movie My Name is Lenny,” told Oddsbible that he may only have a couple fights left in his hands.

Before calling it a day, Bisping is still holding out hope that he’ll get the fight he wants with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Michael Bisping - UFC 204“They’ve got the interim title fight in July, but I’m hoping it’s going to be GSP (for my next fight). I’ve heard from his camp that it might be back on again,” said Bisping in laying out his potentially career-ending scenario.

“If that fight happens in November or December, then after I beat him, one more fight in England. My last fight would have to be here, the fans have always got behind me, every step of the way.”

TRENDING > Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away After Battle with Diabetes

His retirement plan isn’t yet definitive, but it is certainly at the fore of his mind.

“I’m not saying 100-percent it’ll be my final fight, but I can’t fight forever. I’m in a good place right now, but who knows?”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Jon Jones, mom, and brothers

Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away After Bat...

Jun 13, 20171 Comment23 Views

Jon Jones' mother, Camille, passed away on Sunday following her battle with diabetes.

Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei ...

Listen in on the first of two Bellator NYC

Jun 13, 2017
Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg

Bellator Hires Mike Goldber...

Less than 24 hours after Bellator accepted the resignation

Jun 13, 2017

Hollywood Celebrities, Boxi...

TJ Miller, star of the hit HBO series Silicon

Jun 13, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA