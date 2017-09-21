Michael Bisping Fires Back at ‘Stupid’ Luke Rockhold After Recent Comments

The war of words between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold rages on.
On Wednesday night, Rockhold claimed that Bisping’s championship reign was “the worst in UFC history” while mocking the fact that the 38-year old Brit faced Dan Henderson in his only title defense before booking a fight against Georges St-Pierre in November, who has never competed in the middleweight division previously.
Well it didn’t take long for Bisping to respond while he reminded Rockhold how he became middleweight champion when they met at UFC 199 last June.
“It’s a good job that he looks good cause he obviously can’t add up because 15 months — I fought less than a year ago, he hasn’t fought since I knocked him out in three minutes. Yes, three minutes, out cold,” Bisping said on “TUF Talk”. “Then he comes back, he fights who was it? David Branch. Never heard of him.
“You should go and rematch Chris Weidman. A couple of bums so you can try and claw your way back to the top. I even sound like Weidman now, I sound like Rockhold, I can’t get my words out cause he’s so dumb, so stupid.”
On #TUFTalk: @LukeRockhold had strong words for Michael Bisping.@Bisping's response?
Bisping decided to lump in former champion Chris Weidman as well, who has taken shots at him lately as well in several interviews.
Over the past few days, Bisping has said very candidly that he doesn’t have long left in the sport with his retirement likely looming after the fight with St-Pierre or potentially after he faces interim champion Robert Whittaker next year.
Either way it doesn’t look like Bisping has any interest in offering Rockhold a rematch so it appears this rivalry will go on as verbal warfare.
In closing, Bisping only offered up one final retort to Rockhold’s statement.
“Shut up you fool,” Bisping said. “You’re not fit to shine my shoes.”