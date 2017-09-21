Michael Bisping Fires Back at ‘Stupid’ Luke Rockhold After Recent Comments

                   
September 21, 2017
The war of words between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold rages on.

On Wednesday night, Rockhold claimed that Bisping’s championship reign was “the worst in UFC history” while mocking the fact that the 38-year old Brit faced Dan Henderson in his only title defense before booking a fight against Georges St-Pierre in November, who has never competed in the middleweight division previously.

Well it didn’t take long for Bisping to respond while he reminded Rockhold how he became middleweight champion when they met at UFC 199 last June.

“It’s a good job that he looks good cause he obviously can’t add up because 15 months — I fought less than a year ago, he hasn’t fought since I knocked him out in three minutes. Yes, three minutes, out cold,” Bisping said on “TUF Talk”. “Then he comes back, he fights who was it? David Branch. Never heard of him.

“You should go and rematch Chris Weidman. A couple of bums so you can try and claw your way back to the top. I even sound like Weidman now, I sound like Rockhold, I can’t get my words out cause he’s so dumb, so stupid.”

               

