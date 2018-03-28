Michael Bisping ‘Definitely Interested’ In Retirement Fight at UFC Event in Liverpool

If the UFC needs to add another marquee fight to the upcoming card in Liverpool, England, Michael Bisping is ready and willing to step up to the challenge.

The former UFC middleweight champion has gone back and forth on whether or not he would fight again while contemplating retirement in recent months. Now Bisping says that he’s absolutely interested in taking a fight on the Liverpool card and he’s just awaiting word from the UFC on potentially competing there.

“UFC, I’m available. If you want me on that card, you’ve got my number,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast.

“Nine weeks. Nice retirement fight. Liverpool, northwest England, that’s where I’m from. I am interested in fighting on that card. We’ll see what the UFC comes up with but I’m interested for sure. That would be my last fight.”

Bisping said he’s already had conversations with the UFC about appearing on the Liverpool card but obviously as of now no fight has been made.

On Tuesday, the UFC announced a co-main event fight for the card between Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson with the headliner expected to see local favorite Darren Till take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

It might be a rather expensive endeavor to add Bisping, especially considering this card is slated to air on FS1 rather than pay-per-view. Of course, Bisping would definitely add star power although it’s likely the UFC would have to shift the card to add him with a co-main event already being announced.

“I spoke to the UFC already. I said to the UFC, throw some names my way so we’ll see what they come back with,” Bisping said. “Definitely interested.”