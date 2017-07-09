Michael Bisping Confronts Robert Whittaker Seconds After Winning Interim Middleweight Title

It’s understandable why Michael Bisping would have such a problem with anyone else being called middleweight champion while he’s still holding onto the undisputed title.

That’s probably why Bisping wasted no time confronting interim champion Robert Whittaker just seconds after he won the title with a five round unanimous decision against Yoel Romero at UFC 213.

Whittaker barely had the chance to feel the weight of 12-pounds of gold around his waist before Bisping was in his face just seconds after he was declared champion.

“First off all, Robert that was an awesome fight. Romero, well done. I wanted to come in here and talk a lot of [expletive] but it was an awesome fight. But the fact that you’re standing there with that [expletive] belt on, you’re a champion, makes me sick,” Bisping shouted. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

At that point, Bisping dropped his own title in the middle of the cage before throwing down a challenge for Whittaker to meet him later this year to determine the true champion at 185 pounds.

“Here take that, fight me for it,” Bisping said while pointing at the title belt. “I’ll see you soon mother [expletive].”

For his part, Whittaker was all smiles in the face of the uncomfortable confrontation and he even paid credit to Bisping as the real champion in the middleweight division.

“We were destined to fight, mate. I think it’s fate. It really is,” Whittaker said. “I’m happy to keep your seat warm until you’re better. Give me a breather and then we’ll give it a big crack.”

Whittaker may have suffered a knee injury during his fight with Romero so until he visits with a doctor there’s no telling when he’ll be able to compete again.

Judging by the simmering tension in the Octagon following his win, Whittaker will be anxious to get healthy so he can face Bisping later this year so an undisputed champion can be crowned.

