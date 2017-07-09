HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredAmanda Nunes Out of UFC 213 Main Event Against Valentina Shevchenko

Michael Bisping Confronts Robert Whittaker Seconds After Winning Interim Middleweight Title

July 9, 2017
No Comments

It’s understandable why Michael Bisping would have such a problem with anyone else being called middleweight champion while he’s still holding onto the undisputed title.

That’s probably why Bisping wasted no time confronting interim champion Robert Whittaker just seconds after he won the title with a five round unanimous decision against Yoel Romero at UFC 213.

Whittaker barely had the chance to feel the weight of 12-pounds of gold around his waist before Bisping was in his face just seconds after he was declared champion.

“First off all, Robert that was an awesome fight. Romero, well done. I wanted to come in here and talk a lot of [expletive] but it was an awesome fight. But the fact that you’re standing there with that [expletive] belt on, you’re a champion, makes me sick,” Bisping shouted. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

At that point, Bisping dropped his own title in the middle of the cage before throwing down a challenge for Whittaker to meet him later this year to determine the true champion at 185 pounds.

“Here take that, fight me for it,” Bisping said while pointing at the title belt. “I’ll see you soon mother [expletive].”

For his part, Whittaker was all smiles in the face of the uncomfortable confrontation and he even paid credit to Bisping as the real champion in the middleweight division.

“We were destined to fight, mate. I think it’s fate. It really is,” Whittaker said. “I’m happy to keep your seat warm until you’re better. Give me a breather and then we’ll give it a big crack.”

Whittaker may have suffered a knee injury during his fight with Romero so until he visits with a doctor there’s no telling when he’ll be able to compete again.

Judging by the simmering tension in the Octagon following his win, Whittaker will be anxious to get healthy so he can face Bisping later this year so an undisputed champion can be crowned.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

T-Mobile Arena - UFC 200

UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker Gate and Attend...

Jul 09, 2017No Comments12 Views

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 gate and attendance figures from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Anthony Pettis UFC 213 Post

Anthony Pettis Thinks He Br...

In addressing his move back to lightweight and discussing

Jul 09, 2017
Robert Whittaker

Fighters Light Up Twitter f...

Robert Whittaker's peers lit up Twitter after the Aussie

Jul 09, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals ...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk almost stepped to save UFC 213. "It

Jul 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA