Michael Bisping Confronts Gegard Mousasi on UFC Tonight (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who also serves as a co-host of UFC Tonight, confronted middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi on a recent episode of the show.

