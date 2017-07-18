Michael Bisping Chastises Yoel Romero: ‘Accept it Like a Man’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 18, 2017
Middleweight champion Michael Bisping was sitting cageside at UFC 213 in Las Vegas on July 8 when Robert Whittaker was crowned the interim 185-pound champion after defeating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision. Romero and Bisping have had a heated rivalry that dates back to when Bisping captured the title at UFC 199 in June 2016.

When Romero lost, Bisping taunted him and ripped up a miniature Cuban flag. On Monday, Romero took to Instagram to call out Bisping, urging UFC president Dana White to make the fight happen, and desecrating the British flag. Bisping responded to Romero’s antics on Tuesday on the Believe You Me with Michael Bisping podcast.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Continues Michael Bisping Callouts and British Flag Desecration

“Yoel is out of his (expletive) mind,” Bisping said when asked about Romero’s video posts. He then addressed the Cuban directly.

Michael Bisping at UFC on Fox 2“Yoel, get over it bud. You just lost the number one contender fight. It’s as simple as that. And you know what? It’s so typical of Yoel Romero. He can’t accept it. He’s got to cheat. He’s got no honor. He’s got to take steroids,” said the middleweight champ.

“He lost. He lost fair and square. He laid on the floor and gave up like the little (expletive) that he is because he didn’t have the heart and he let the fight slip away. He lost that fight and still he can’t accept it. Now he’s trying to bypass the victory and call me out still.”

Bisping is expected to face Whittaker in a title unification bout in his next outing. He can relate to Romero’s loss to Whittaker, but he can’t relate to Romero’s actions.

“I’ve lost number one contender match-ups. If I had won them, I would have fought for the title. But what did I do? Did I go on Instagram and call out the champion still, and this and that? No, I didn’t. You know what you do? You accept it like a man.”

