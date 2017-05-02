Michael Bisping Blasts His Critics, While Conor McGregor Walks on Water

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 2, 2017
Michael Bisping got what nearly every other fighter in the UFC has been calling for, the coveted money fight. But while he has landed a fight with returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, Bisping has received a heavy dose of criticism, and he’s not happy about it.

Bisping defeated Luke Rockhold for the UFC middleweight championship in June of last year. He then defended the belt against Dan Henderson in October. Now, he is slated to put the title on the line against St-Pierre at an event and on a date that have yet to be determined. 

Conor McGregor and Michael BispingWhile cries of him holding up the division soar through the air, Bisping is flabbergasted, as it appears Conor McGregor, a two-division champion that has never defended a UFC belt and is pursuing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, can do no wrong.

“Whatever I do, I get (expletive) off everybody. Conor McGregor can do no wrong. He is Jesus reincarnated. He can walk on water,” Bisping declared. “He can do whatever the (expletive) he wants. He can leave the sport of UFC and go chase a boxing match and that’s still the best thing ever, holding up two divisions whilst he’s at it.

“Me, all I try to do is get a big payday and I’m scum of the Earth. I am the devil.”

All the other middleweight contenders have been calling for Bisping to fight one of them. Bisping insists that he’s willing to fight any of them, but brushes aside their criticism of his decision to take a fight that is expected to easily be his biggest payday to date.

“Here’s the thing, the top seven (middleweights) are calling me out, whichever one of them, because they’re all tough. They’re all tough guys, let’s be honest. They’re all very, very good. Whichever one of them I pick, the other six are all going to (expletive) and whine and complain,” said Bisping. “So you can’t win. I’m fighting Georges St-Pierre, (expletive) deal with it. If you want to fight in the mean time, go ahead.”

