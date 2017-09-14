                   
Michael Bisping Believes Jon Jones Should Be Banned for Life

September 14, 2017
Michael Bisping probably has more right than anybody in the UFC to hate fighters who cheat and use performance enhancing drugs.

Throughout his own career in the Octagon, Bisping has faced numerous fighters who have tested positive at one point or another for using banned substances.

That’s why the reigning middleweight champion can’t feel much sympathy for Jon Jones, who failed a recent drug test with the steroid Turinabol being found in his system. Add to that, Jones was already suspended for a year stemming from a 2016 positive drug test that revealed two different banned substances.

Jones now faces up to a four-year suspension as a repeat offender under the UFC’s anti-doping policy and Bisping says enough is enough — the former champion should be banned for life.

“I believe so,” Bisping responded when asked on SI Now if Jones deserved a lifetime ban. “If you have a history of taking performance-enhancing drugs, I think there’s no place for it. This is a vicious sport. It’s not for everybody. We’re not trying to put a ball into a basket, we’re trying to — you can dress it up however you want — but we’re trying to beat our opponents, either into submission or knock them out.

“Performance-enhancing drugs have no place in this sport.”

Jones’ team has contended that the now former light heavyweight champion was likely the victim of a tainted supplement — the same defense he used last year when dealing with USADA and was exonerated from being found guilty for blatantly cheating, but still handed a one-year suspension for negligence after taking an off-brand sexual enhancement drug.

This time around, Jones may offer up the same defense for a tainted supplement containing the steroid Turinabol, but as a repeat offender he faces a much stiffer penalty than before.

Bisping believes at this point Jones is going to have the book thrown at him.

“I think it’s fair to say that he has definitely tarnished his legacy. I think he will always be remembered for the stunning performances that he put on. When he first broke into the UFC, he was incredible. Absolutely unstoppable,” Bisping said.

“Yes, outside of the Octagon he’s made some very, very bad decisions and unfortunately this is one that isn’t gonna go away for a long time. I think he’s looking at a four-year suspension. And it’s fair to say there’s no smoke without fire. This isn’t his first time. So, I guess we’re gonna see how this thing unfolds, but it’s not looking good.”

