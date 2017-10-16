               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Backtracks on Retirement

Tony Ferguson UFC 216 and Conor McGregor

featuredDoes Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Twitter Beef Signal Next UFC Lightweight Title Fight?

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Mulling Over What is Next

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

Michael Bisping Backtracks on Retirement

October 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

With less than a month to go until he steps into the Octagon with Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping is backtracking on his recent comments that he might retire following the fight.

Welcoming St-Pierre back to the UFC following a four-year hiatus is the biggest fight of Bisping’s life, and that’s saying a lot. The 38-year-old Brit has spent the majority of his 13-plus year career in the UFC. He has amassed a 30-7 record, defeating the likes of Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and many others.

St-Pierre would, however, be the brightest feather in his cap. 

Michael Bisping UFC 217 kickoff“It’s an iconic arena; it’s a big fight. It’s Georges St-Pierre. Everybody knows who Georges St-Pierre is. There’s not many people who have crossed over from the MMA fanbase into the mainstream, and Georges, I’d say he’s there. Maybe not as much as, say, a Conor (McGregor) or a Ronda (Rousey), but he’s not far behind, so it’s a big fight,” Bisping said during a September edition of The MMA Hour.

“And yeah, I think the career I’ve had, the years I’ve been in the UFC, the injuries I’ve had, the ups and downs, getting close to title fights and all of this, there’s a possibility this might be my last ever fight. I don’t know if I’ll fight again after this. What a way to go out if it is.”

That was far from definitive, but it’s a notion that Bisping repeated several times after that interview. 

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Tougher Anti-Doping Penalties, but ‘It’s Not That Simple’

As the months give way to weeks and the weeks give way to days, Bisping has started to backtrack on the idea of retiring. He and St-Pierre are slated to headline UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York.

“Listen, a lot of people were asking me about (retirement),” Bisping said at Friday’s UFC 217 press conference in Toronto. “I love this too much. I love this whole process, getting ready for a training camp. Eight weeks ago, I was out of shape. Now I feel like I’m the champion of the world. I can beat anyone on this planet, especially this guy. I love that whole process. So, no, I won’t be retiring.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA