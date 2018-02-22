Michael Bisping Answers Derek Brunson’s Call Out for a Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 22, 2018
Michael Bisping might be sticking around for one more fight before calling it a career but he has no interest in that coming against Derek Brunson.

Brunson took to Twitter earlier this week to call Bisping out for a fight after both had suffered recent losses and were right next to each other in the official UFC rankings.

Brunson even went as far as putting up a copy of a bout agreement trying to urge Bisping to sign to face him.

On Wednesday night, Bisping responded but Brunson probably won’t enjoy the answer he received. 

“Photoshop is a fantastic thing because I have not been offered a fight with ‘Derelict’ Brunson,” Bisping said on “UFC Tonight”. “The reason I say ‘Derelict’ Brunson is because I think he’s still a shadow of his former self after getting knocked out by ‘Jacare’ [Souza] recently.

“Derek, you’re a good guy, you’re making moves but I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I don’t even know whose bout agreement that is. Derek, good try.”

Bisping has been contemplating whether or not he will take another fight or just retire with his record where it stands. The former middleweight champion suffered back-to-back losses last year to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum and was briefly attached to a rumored fight against Rashad Evans at the UFC Fight Night card in London but the matchup never came together.

If Bisping is going to stick around for one more fight, it appears Brunson isn’t the opponent who will interest him. 

For his part, Brunson issued one more response after hearing what Bisping had to say about a fight against him. 

               

