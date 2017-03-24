HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Michael Bisping: Anderson Silva is GOAT, but Everybody Has a Sell-By Date

March 24, 2017
1 Comment

Middleweight champion Michael Bipsing earned his title shot at UFC 199 against Luke Rockhold by defeating former titleholder Anderson Silva at UFC Fight Night 84. Silva has been booked to face the fast rising Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 on June 3. If Gastelum can defeat Silva, he’ll move into contender status. Bisping gave his take on the UFC 212 co-main event during a recent appearance on UFC Tonight.

The 41-year-old Silva is coming off a decision win over Derek Brunson in his last outing.  The 25-year-old Gastelum is on a three-fight winning streak and is undefeated as a middleweight.  While Silva may be past his prime, Bisping warns that he’s still a very dangerous opponent. 

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold Not a Fan of UFC ‘s WWE Style Matchmaking

Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva“Anybody that thinks Anderson is past it, they’d be in for a rude surprise. For Kelvin Gastelum, it’s very important that he doesn’t underestimate Anderson Silva. Anderson Silva still has the potential to knock anyone out,” said Bisping.  “In his last fight, we saw him.  It was a close fight, but Anderson still won the fight. I thought he could have won that fight a lot easier.”

The match-up is a bout between the past and the future.  The future eventually wins the battle, but he past never goes away easily. 

“Of course, Kelvin has youth on his side. I actually think he has momentum on his side as well. He has confidence on his side. Anderson, of course, we know that he’s a legend. He’s the greatest of all time, but everybody has a sell-by date,” said the champ.

“This is a great fight for Kelvin to prove that he’s possibly the next contender. And it’s a great fight for Anderson to prove that he still deserves to be considered among the elite.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch Chris Weidman Pummel Vitor Belfort (UFC...

Mar 24, 20172 Comments86 Views

Chris Weidman defended his belt for the fourth time and moved to 13-0 with a TKO victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 187.

Tonya Evinger vs Yana Kunitskaya

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. ...

The 16 female fighters competing on Saturday's Invicta FC

Mar 24, 2017
Yana Kunitskaya vs Tonya Evinger Invicta 20 weigh

Watch the Invicta FC 22 Wei...

Watch the Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya II

Mar 24, 2017
Michael McDonald - MMA Fighter

Following UFC Release, Mich...

After asking for and being granted his UFC release,

Mar 24, 2017

  • I was paid 104000 bucks previous 12 month period by doing an internet work while I was able to do it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r several hours regularly. I used work opportunity I found on the web and therefore I am thrilled that I was capable to make such good money. It is actually newbie-friendly and therefore I’m so grateful that I found out regarding it. Read through exactly what I do… http://www­.­doshort­.­com/58qY

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA