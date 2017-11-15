               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum UFC Shanghai Media Call

November 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

After Anderson Silva was pulled from the UFC Shanghai main event because of a potential anti-doping violation, Michael Bisping agreed to step into the fight with Kelvin Gastelum with a mere three weeks between his fight with Georges St-Pierre and the Nov. 25 date with Gastelum.

Listen in as Bisping and Gastelum field questions from the media on a UFC Fight Night 122 conference call. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 3 pm. ET / Noon PT. 

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Defiant After Doping Violation Forced Him Off UFC Shanghai

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 25, for full UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum live results and fight stats. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 3:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA