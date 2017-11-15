Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum UFC Shanghai Media Call

(Courtesy of UFC)

After Anderson Silva was pulled from the UFC Shanghai main event because of a potential anti-doping violation, Michael Bisping agreed to step into the fight with Kelvin Gastelum with a mere three weeks between his fight with Georges St-Pierre and the Nov. 25 date with Gastelum.

Listen in as Bisping and Gastelum field questions from the media on a UFC Fight Night 122 conference call. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 3 pm. ET / Noon PT.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 25, for full UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum live results and fight stats. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 3:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. PT.

