Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark; One UFC Shanghai Fighter Misses Weight

The UFC Shanghai main event between Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum got the green light following Thursday’s official weigh-in, but it wasn’t without hesitation.

Bisping, just three weeks removed from losing the UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre, stepped on the scale early, easily making weight.

Gastelum’s struggles with the scale are well documented. While he needed two attempts and a towel on Thursday, he eventually hit the required mark, weighing 186 pounds behind the towel.

One preliminary fighter, Rolando Dy, missed weight by two pounds, with the scale registering 148 pounds for his featherweight bout opposite Wuliji Buren. The fight will go on as scheduled, but Dy will be penalized for not getting down to the required 146-pound mark for a non-title fight.

Bisping and Gastelum headline the card at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Results

Main Card (7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Michael Bisping (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Wang Guan (146) vs. Alex Caceres (146)

Muslim Salikhov (170) vs. Alex Garcia (171)

Preliminary Card (3:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145)

Kenan Song (170) vs. Bobby Nash (170.5)

Kailin Curran (116) vs. Xiaonan Yan (116)

Song Yadong (146) vs. Bharat Khandare (145)

Chase Sherman (252) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (261)

Yanan Wu (135) vs. Gina Mazany (135)

Wuliji Buren (146) vs. Rolando Dy (148)

Cyril Asker (244) vs. Hu Yaozong (232)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 3:45 am ET / 12:45 am PT on Saturday, November 25.

