               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping at UFC 120

featuredMichael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark; One UFC Shanghai Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night Bisping vs Gastelum Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Was Ready for Lightweight Super Fight After Frankie Edgar Dropped Out of UFC 218

featuredFabricio Werdum Wins Lopsided Decision Over Marcin Tybura, Full UFC Fight Night Results

Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark; One UFC Shanghai Fighter Misses Weight

November 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

The UFC Shanghai main event between Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum got the green light following Thursday’s official weigh-in, but it wasn’t without hesitation. 

Bisping, just three weeks removed from losing the UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre, stepped on the scale early, easily making weight.

Gastelum’s struggles with theMichael Bisping UFC 217 weigh-in scale are well documented. While he needed two attempts and a towel on Thursday, he eventually hit the required mark, weighing 186 pounds behind the towel. 

One preliminary fighter, Rolando Dy, missed weight by two pounds, with the scale registering 148 pounds for his featherweight bout opposite Wuliji Buren. The fight will go on as scheduled, but Dy will be penalized for not getting down to the required 146-pound mark for a non-title fight.

Bisping and Gastelum headline the card at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping: ‘I’m Fighting Myself in this Fight’

UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Results

Main Card (7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Michael Bisping (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
  • Li Jingliang (171) vs. Zak Ottow (171)
  • Wang Guan (146) vs. Alex Caceres (146)
  • Muslim Salikhov (170) vs. Alex Garcia (171)

Preliminary Card (3:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145)
  • Kenan Song (170) vs. Bobby Nash (170.5)
  • Kailin Curran (116) vs. Xiaonan Yan (116)
  • Song Yadong (146) vs. Bharat Khandare (145)
  • Chase Sherman (252) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (261)
  • Yanan Wu (135) vs. Gina Mazany (135)
  • Wuliji Buren (146) vs. Rolando Dy (148)
  • Cyril Asker (244) vs. Hu Yaozong (232)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is scheduled to begin at 3:45 am ET / 12:45 am PT on Saturday, November 25.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA