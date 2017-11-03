Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal’s Altercation Caught on UFC 217 Embedded Cameras

               

November 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC | Warning: Profane Language)

On Episode 5 of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson enjoys Halloween night in Times Square.

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains to recapture his title, while strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains to keep hers.

Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal UFC 217Middleweight challenger Georges St-Pierre meets with legendary coaches Firas Zahabi, Freddie Roach and Renzo Gracie. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping is good-naturedly trash-talked by his son, then has a less humorous interaction with welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Champions and title challengers mingle before the pre-fight press conference, then have heated exchanges and menacing staredowns on stage.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

