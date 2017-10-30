Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre Go Inside the Octagon

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is slated to put his belt on the line against returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre in the UFCF 217 main event on Saturday at the storied Madison Square Garden.

Already the winningest fighter ever in the UFC, Bisping will be looking to cement his place in history by becoming the first man to defeat St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, two legends of the sport. St-Pierre, also looking to notch his place in the annals of the UFC, is attempting to be one of the few fighters ever to win titles in two different weight classes.

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to discuss all things Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre in the latest edition of Inside the Octagon.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Bisping vs. St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

