Michael Bisping Addresses Jorge Masvidal Confrontation: ‘That Little Bitch’

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal got into an altercation at a hotel earlier in the week in New York.

Following the confrontation, at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Bisping addressed the altercation, admitting that he doesn’t even know who Masvidal is.

