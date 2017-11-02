Michael Bisping Addresses Jorge Masvidal Confrontation: ‘That Little Bitch’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal got into an altercation at a hotel earlier in the week in New York.
Following the confrontation, at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Bisping addressed the altercation, admitting that he doesn’t even know who Masvidal is.
