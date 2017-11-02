               

Michael Bisping Addresses Jorge Masvidal Confrontation: ‘That Little Bitch’

November 2, 2017
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal got into an altercation at a hotel earlier in the week in New York. 

Following the confrontation, at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Bisping addressed the altercation, admitting that he doesn’t even know who Masvidal is.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

