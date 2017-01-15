Megan Anderson Wins Interim 145-Pound Title, Calls out Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie (Invicta FC 21 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2017
Megan Anderson made a statement on Saturday night, and in more than one way.

Anderson defeated Charmaine Tweet by technical knockout in the main event of Invicta FC 21 in Kansas City, Mo., winning the promotion’s interim featherweight title.

The fight came to an end in the second round when Anderson let loose a barrage of strikes to finish Tweet at the 2:05 mark of the frame. And while the finish stood out, it was her words after that really left an impact and put the women’s 145-pound division on notice.

“Dana White, you tell Holly (Holm) or Germaine (De Randamie) to keep my belt warm because I’m f—king coming for it,” Anderson said in her post-fight interview.

While Tweet showed signs of offense in the opening round, Anderson truly showed she was the better fighter on this evening, blasting away at the right opportunities. After she landed a headkick, Anderson poured it on her retreating opponent before the referee brought a stop to the action.

With the win, Anderson improves to 8-2 and will surely watch the UFC 208 main event next month between Holm and de Randamie. The bout will crown the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight champion.

In the co-main event, the fight came to an end within the first five minutes when Raquel Pa’aluhi slapped a choke on Pannie Kianzad to earn a submission victory.

Pa’aluhi’s ability to bring the fight to the ground and work her way to her opponent’s back proved too difficult to counter. The rear-naked choke gave her the impressive win at 3:40 of the opening round.

Other winners on the card included Leah Letson with a headkick knockout of Elizabeth Phillips, Aspen Ladd with a unanimous decision over Sijara Eubanks, Andrea Lee TKOing Jenny Liou, Amy Montenegro with a unanimous nod against Celine Haga, and finally Christine Ferea with a TKO of Rachael Ostovich.

