Megan Anderson Wants Her Crack at Cris Cyborg

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson was once scheduled to fight UFC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in the Octagon and she still wants her crack at the belt.

Having racked up an 8-2 record, including winning her four most recent fights all by way of knockout, Anderson had been slated to challenge Cyborg for her title at UFC 214 last summer. Before the fight could come to fruition, Anderson backed out citing “personal issues,” but never revealed what those issues were.

There have been a couple of teases about matching the two up again, but the bout has yet to be rescheduled.

It appears that Anderson may have progressed beyond her personal issues, as she wasted little time calling out Cyborg after the UFC champion crushed Yana Kunitskaya, a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, at UFC 222 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“Congrats Cris on your win tonight,” Anderson wrote. “Can we do this now? Featherweight vs. Featherweight?”

One of the sharpest criticisms of the UFC’s handling of Cyborg as its women’s featherweight champion has been the lack of legitimate 145-pound contenders to challenge her.

Cyborg is widely regarded as the top female fighter in the world, so finding someone on her level isn’t the easiest task, particularly in her weight class, but Anderson is a legitimate 145-pound fighter that wants to challenge Cyborg.

It appears that it may be a long shot for her to get the next crack at Cyborg, however, as UFC president Dana White has a strong interest in a champion vs. champion match-up between Cyborg and UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.