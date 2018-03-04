HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Megan Anderson Wants Her Crack at Cris Cyborg

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson was once scheduled to fight UFC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in the Octagon and she still wants her crack at the belt.

Having racked up an 8-2 record, including winning her four most recent fights all by way of knockout, Anderson had been slated to challenge Cyborg for her title at UFC 214 last summer. Before the fight could come to fruition, Anderson backed out citing “personal issues,” but never revealed what those issues were. 

Megan Anderson vs Charmaine Tweet - Invicta FC 21There have been a couple of teases about matching the two up again, but the bout has yet to be rescheduled. 

It appears that Anderson may have progressed beyond her personal issues, as she wasted little time calling out Cyborg after the UFC champion crushed Yana Kunitskaya, a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, at UFC 222 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“Congrats Cris on your win tonight,” Anderson wrote. “Can we do this now? Featherweight vs. Featherweight?”

One of the sharpest criticisms of the UFC’s handling of Cyborg as its women’s featherweight champion has been the lack of legitimate 145-pound contenders to challenge her. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor, Max Holloway Pay Homage to Frankie Edgar After Shocking KO Loss

Cyborg is widely regarded as the top female fighter in the world, so finding someone on her level isn’t the easiest task, particularly in her weight class, but Anderson is a legitimate 145-pound fighter that wants to challenge Cyborg. 

It appears that it may be a long shot for her to get the next crack at Cyborg, however, as UFC president Dana White has a strong interest in a champion vs. champion match-up between Cyborg and UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA