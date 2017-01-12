Megan Anderson Seeking Charmaine Tweet’s Chin at Invicta FC 21

Few female fighters had the kind of year in 2016 that Invicta FC featherweight Megan Anderson had. In three fights, Anderson picked up three finishes, and finds herself now near the top of the company’s 145-pound division.

“I was really happy with how 2016 went,” Anderson told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to fight three or four times last year, and I got in three. The previous year I only fought once. I don’t like to be inactive.

“I think I showed the evolution of myself as a fighter. Every fight I grew and added new things to my game. Every fight I was a different fighter. So 2016 was a good year of growth with my game.”

After suffering a loss in her first Invicta bout in 2015, Anderson has steadily worked her way to a main event spot in her next bout. It’s the kind of progression she feels reflects the hard work she’s put into fighting over the past year.

“When I first came over here I was very far down on the card,” said Anderson. “And to fight my way to being in the main event, it shows that my hard work is paying off, and the sacrifices I’ve made. It’s a pretty amazing opportunity to be headlining an Invicta event.

It doesn’t really add any pressure. Every fight there’s pressure. I guess it’s more like an avenue to showcase my abilities more being in the main event. It definitely is a motivator to put on a good performance.”

Anderson (7-2) will take on veteran Charmaine Tweet (9-5) in her first bout of 2017 at Invicta FC 21 in a 145-pound main event on Saturday in Kansas City.

“I’m very athletic and very powerful and strong for the division,” Anderson said. “I feel like it’s going to play to my advantage. My striking is a lot better than it was just in my last fight. I don’t think it’s going to be hard to find Charmaine’s chin, so that’s what I plan to do.

“I never look past any opponent. I am confident in my training and my abilities, and I’m confident in my ability to get the job done, so it’s going to be an interesting fight to see what she brings to the table. I’m prepared for everything.”

With Invicta featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino in the UFC now, Anderson could find herself in a title bout sooner than later, but it’s not her sole focus going into 2017.

“I don’t really think (this fight) about it in terms of top fighters (vying for a title shot),” said Anderson. “I just look at it like Charmaine’s another opponent I need to focus on, and whatever the result of winning, so be it.

“I want to stay active. I want to put on some more amazing finishes and keep working my way up to whatever opportunities arise.”

(Photo courtesy of Esther Lin / Invicta FC)

