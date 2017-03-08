Megan Anderson: One Day Cris Cyborg and I Will Fight and I’ll Take Her Place

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson held a scrum with reporters at UFC 209, where, not surprisingly, the focus quickly centered on a potential fight with Cris “Cyborg” Justino and the development of the women’s 145-pound division in the UFC.

Listen in as Anderson talks in detail about Cyborg, her own career, and the development of the women’s side of mixed martial arts.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Promises the Peak Version of Himself in UFC Return

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram