Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg Trolling Hard for UFC Fight

Cris “Cyborg” Justino recently called out Megan Anderson and the Invicta FC featherweight champ accepted. Now, if they can just get UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby to step up and take notice.

Well, they’re trying hard to make it happen.

After both having agreed to the fight, Anderson amped up the campaign on Tuesday, tweeting out an impressively done UFC 214 fight poster of her and Cyborg. But she included a message to the UFC.

“I’m your huckleberry. Dana White, where you at mate? Let’s set this up!”

Cyborg piggybacked on Anderson’s campaign, urging her fans to press the UFC to make the fight happen.

Now, will the UFC make it happen? You’ve got your huckleberry.

For all the fans finally wanting to see me fight a bigger girl let the @ufc know you want #CyborgVsAnderson for #ufc214 #UFCAnaheim https://t.co/eUSGImaRRb — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) May 3, 2017

