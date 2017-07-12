HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour LIVE from Toronto, Wednesday at 5:30 pm ET

July 12, 2017
(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour, live at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12 from Budweiser Stage in Toronto, as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor meet for the second day of a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor got heated when they faced off in Los Angeles on Tuesday with UFC president Dana White stepping in between them. Who knows what will happen as their World Tour continues with stops in Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 – Toronto Event
5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT from Staples Center

