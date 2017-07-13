HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour LIVE from New York, Thursday at 6:30 pm ET

July 13, 2017
(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour, live at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 13 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor meet at the third stop of a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor got heated when they opened the tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday with UFC president Dana White stepping in between them. Who knows what will happen as their World Tour continues on to New York and London, following initial stops in Los Angeles and Toronto, to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 – New York Event
6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT from Barclays Center

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Ticket Prices and On Sale Date Announced

