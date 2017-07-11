Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour LIVE from Los Angeles, Tuesday at 5 pm ET

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour, live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 11 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor embark on a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor face off in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



TUESDAY, JULY 11 – Los Angeles Event

5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT from Staples Center

