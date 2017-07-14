Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour LIVE from London, Friday at 2 pm ET

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour, live at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 14 from SSE Arena in London, as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor meet for the fourth and final time on their four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor got heated when they opened the tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday with UFC president Dana White stepping in between them. How does suck a whirlwind World Tour wind down as McGregor nears his Irish home turf by landing in London?



FRIDAY, JULY 14 – London Event

2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT from SSE Arena

