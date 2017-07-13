Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour from New York (Video Replay)

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor make the third stop on a four-city, three-country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor faced off for the first time in Los Angeles before heading on to Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Says He Will Knock Floyd Mayweather Out Within 4 Rounds

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram