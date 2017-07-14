Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour from London (Video Replay)

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour from SSE Arena in London, as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor make the final stop on a four-city, three-country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

Mayweather and McGregor faced off for the first time in Los Angeles before heading on to Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

