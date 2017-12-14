Mayweather vs. McGregor Officially Lands as No. 2 Pay-Per-View of All Time

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor didn’t set the record for most watched pay-per-view in North American history, but it was right on the cusp.

Showtime Sports on Thursday confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that the final tally has Mayweather vs. McGregor landing in the No. 2 spot for most purchased pay-per-view in North American history. The event drew a total of 4.3 million North American buys, second only to Mayweather’s blockbuster bout with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which amassed 4.6 million buys in North America.

Mayweather was also part of the third best-selling pay-per-view, notching 2.48 million buys for his 2007 bout with Oscar De La Hoya, who now operates a rival boxing promotion to Mayweather Promotions.

Not only did Mayweather vs. McGregor return historical pay-per-view numbers, it also generated global revenue in excess of $600 million dollars, which makes it one of the top grossing single-day sports events ever.

Of course, Mayweather isn’t nicknamed “Money” for nothing.

He was also part of the top grossing and third-ranked grossing pay-per-view events in history with Mayweather vs. Pacquiao coming in at number one and Mayweather’s 2013 fight with Canelo Alvarez taking the third spot. All three Mayweather events were broadcast via Showtime PPV.

