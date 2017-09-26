Mayweather vs. McGregor Expected to Fall Short of Pay-Per-View Record

While Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor did record numbers across the pond, the domestic pay-per-view in the U.S. is expected to fall just short of the record.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was confirmed by Sky Sports to have amassed more than 1 million pay-per-view buys in the U.K., which pushed it past the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko boxing match as the most successful pay-per-view in U.K. history.

It appears, however, that the fight will fall just shy of the U.S. record of around 4.6 million pay-per-view buys set by Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015. The returning boxing legend seeking his 50th victory over the UFC’s lightweight champion, despite its massive success, is believed to be headed a number of about 4.4 million buys, according to Boxing Scene. That also falls shy of the 5-million-plus figure that UFC president Dana White felt was attainable, but still makes the bout a massive success.

The live gate also fell short of U.S. records, but still produced a reported $55.4 million dollars at the box office. That is also second to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, which drew $72 million at the gate.

Mayweather was paid a disclosed $100 million guarantee for the fight, while McGregor was promised a disclosed $30 million, ten times more than the highest disclosed payday for any of his UFC bouts. Both fighters will make much more than those figures when all the numbers are tallied. They each get an undisclosed portion of the pay-per-view money, which will be in the hundreds of millions, while they also both have other revenue streams from the ancillary sources, such as sponsorships.

