Mayweather vs. McGregor: Biggest Fight in the History of People Punching Each Other

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White dishes about how the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight came together, the bout’s details, and the ramifications for McGregor’s UFC career.

