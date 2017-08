Mayweather vs. McGregor Analysis: ESPN’s Teddy Atlas and Stephen A. Smith Erupt

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

ESPN’s Teddy Atlas and Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout following the fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas. What ensued was a spectacle all its own, as the two analysts ended up screaming at each other over Mayweather’s performance.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Beats Conor McGregor by TKO (Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram