Mayweather vs. McGregor All Access Preview: ‘I’m Knocking McGregor the F— Out’

July 28, 2017
(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Exclusive behind the scenes clip of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor as they prepare for ALL ACCESS ahead of their highly anticipated showdown Saturday, August 26. 

Weekly installments of the Emmy Award-winning series ALL ACCESS will peel back the curtain on the August 26 blockbuster bout between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.  Four revealing episodes will immerse fans in the lives and training camps of the outspoken, charismatic champions, documenting their preparation for an unprecedented fight that has captured the world’s attention. 

The first episode of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor will be offered for free to consumers who do not subscribe to SHOWTIME, immediately following the network premiere on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

