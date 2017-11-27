               

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo: UFC 218 Countdown

November 27, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champion Max Holloway adjusts his camp to prepare for a familiar opponent – longtime beltholder Jose Aldo, who sees their rematch at his shot at redemption. Go inside the lives and training camps of these exceptional athletes as they ready for the career-defining match-up at UFC 218.

RELATED:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

