Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo Official, All Fighters Make Weight Ahead of UFC 218

December 1, 2017
There’s plenty on the line at UFC 218 but it appears all of the athletes were saving any potential drama for fight night after everybody made weight early Friday morning in Detroit.

Both champion and challenger made weight as Max Holloway and Jose Aldo meet for the second time in six months with the featherweight title up for grabs in the main event.

Holloway was the first of the two main event fighters to hit the scales as he stood behind a towel to hit 145-pounds on the nose. Aldo was actually the final fighter to weigh-in on Friday morning as he also needed the towel to hit 145-pounds but he still stepped on the scale well ahead of the 11 a.m. deadline.

Of course heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou weren’t expected to struggle to make the 265-pound limit but they both looked fit and ready to go to war on Saturday night in one of the most anticipated matchups on the card.

Former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo came in at exactly 126 pounds for his fight against Sergio Pettis as he avoided any early morning drama after struggling for part of his career making the flyweight limit.

With the early morning weigh-ins completed, the fighters will prepare to face off later in the day on Friday at the ceremonial weigh-ins as UFC 218 fast approaches on Saturday night.

UFC 218: HOLLOWAY VS. ALDO 2 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Max Holloway (145) vs. Jose Aldo (145)

Alistair Overeem (247) vs. Francis Ngannou (262)

Henry Cejudo (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (126)

Eddie Alvarez (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

UFC 218 PRELIMS (FS1 at 8 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Paul Felder (155.5)

Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (170)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. David Teymur (156)

Felice Herrig (115.5) vs. Cortney Casey (115.5)

EARLY PRELIMS (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Angela Magana (115) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)

Sabah Homasi (170.5) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)

Jeremy Kimball (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Justin Willis (265) vs. Allen Crowder (237)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

