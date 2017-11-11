               

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 Now Headlines UFC 218 in Detroit

November 11, 2017
UFC 218 has a new main event with a familiar matchup.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway will face Jose Aldo for a second time after beating the Brazilian back in June to win the 145-pound title.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Saturday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

Aldo campaigned to get the fight with Holloway after Frankie Edgar suffered an injury that forced him to drop out of their fight scheduled for Dec. 2 in Detroit.

Fellow featherweight contender Cub Swanson was also trying to land the fight, but unfortunately he’s on the final fight of his current deal with the UFC and also previously scheduled to headline the UFC Fight Night card in Fresno a week later against Brian Ortega.

With time running out until the event, UFC officials opted to go with Aldo, who will attempt to wrestle the title away from Holloway after suffering a third round TKO to him back in June.

