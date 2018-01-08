Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Headlines UFC 222 in Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 8, 2018
Featherweight champion Max Holloway is wasting no time to put his title on the line again. He will return to the Octagon to face Frankie Edgar on March 3 in the main event at UFC 222 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Monday.

Holloway is currently riding one of the most unprecedented streaks in UFC history with 12 straight wins including back-to-back TKO victories against former champion Jose Aldo.

Now Holloway will look for the second defense of his undisputed title when he faces one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport.

Edgar was actually scheduled to face Holloway at UFC 218 last December, but the former lightweight champion suffered a broken orbital bone in training that forced out of the bout.

Now, the New Jersey native is healthy and ready to pursue the featherweight championship one more time, as he faces Holloway in the headline fight at UFC 222, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

               

