Max Holloway: ‘This is How Diamonds are Made’

(Courtesy of UFC)

After Max Holloway defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on Saturday, he declared it the “Blessed Era.” So what’s next for Holloway now that he’s unified the featherweight titles and won 11 consecutive fights?

The first thing he wants to do is talk to UFC president Dana White about his contractual status, but aside from that, Holloway is prepared to take on all comers.

