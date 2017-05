Max Holloway Taps Out Cub Swanson (UFC 212 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Max Holloway‘s Performance of the Night victory over Cub Swanson during their bout in Newark, N.J. in April of 2015. Holloway looks to become the undisputed featherweight champ when he faces Jose Aldo at UFC 212.

