Max Holloway Slams Conor McGregor as the ‘King of Chicken’

March 5, 2018
Max Holloway might be one of the only fighters on the UFC roster ready to go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor inside or outside the Octagon.

In an ongoing social media battle between the two champions, Holloway just earned another victory as he took a shot at McGregor after he posted several images from his new campaign working with ‘Burger King’ to promote their new spicy crispy chicken sandwich.

McGregor took to Twitter where he called himself the ‘undisputed champ champ’ as well as the ‘undisputed spicy champ’ and that earned him a response from the current king at 145 pounds.

“You went from King of Ireland to King of “chicken”?” Holloway wrote. “Looking forward to the two strips meal coming April 7.

“P.S. shout out to the real fighting Irish. The ones who value what’s in heart before what’s on waist. Hawaii respects you and welcomes you with open arms.”

Holloway definitely went for the jugular my mentioning the fighting Irish and it’s probably not going to take long before McGregor fires back with his own shot aimed at the featherweight champion. 

               

