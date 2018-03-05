HOT OFF THE WIRE

Max Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

March 5, 2018
Max Holloway wanted nothing more than to fight this past weekend at UFC 222, but unfortunately an ankle injury prevented him from competing.

Instead of fighting, Holloway spent the weekend at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH where we caught up with him to cover a myriad of subjects in his career.

Holloway addressed his injury and the timeline for his return including the perfect date when he would like to defend his title against Brian Ortega.

Holloway also responded to Conor McGregor’s alleged offer to step into save UFC 222 by fighting Frankie Edgar at 165 pounds. The featherweight king will also discuss a potential rematch with McGregor after the Irishman and spent so much time talking about him recently.

Finally, Holloway will talk about a possible move to lightweight after recently mentioning that he’d be willing to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on short notice if that’s what the UFC needed from him.

All this and more in this exclusive sit down with Max Holloway from this past weekend at the Arnold Classic in Ohio.

               

