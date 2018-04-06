Max Holloway Out of UFC 223 Main Event, Deemed Medically Ineligible to Compete

The hits just keep coming for UFC 223.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been deemed medically ineligible to compete by physicians due to an extreme weight cut and will no longer be allowed to fight in the main event.

Holloway was still cutting weight and was willing to continue but doctors refused to allow him to go any further and ultimately pulled him from the card.

Holloway issued a response after he was yanked from UFC 223.

. @TeamKhabib my brother I want to keep going but they are stopping me. Sorry to your team and the fans. You don’t deserve this. This is number one. Shout outs to you and @Showtimepettis . Give the fans what they deserve — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 6, 2018

Holloway accepted the fight on just six days notice after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of UFC 222 just a few weeks ago. Holloway’s nutritionist George Lockhart was confident that the featherweight champion would be able to make weight but ultimately doctors were concerned about his health and well being and wouldn’t allow him to continue.

With Holloway out, that leaves the UFC in a difficult situation while still trying to save the UFC 223 main event.

There have been reports that former champion Anthony Pettis is one possible replacement to step in and face Nurmagomedov but he still hasn’t weighed in yet.

Al Iaquinta is actively campaigning for the fight after he already weighed in earlier this morning at 155.2 pounds. Iaquinta has also won his last five fights in a row and he’s currently ranked in the top 15 in the lightweight division.

Even if the UFC gets an agreement from one of them, Nurmagomedov still has to sign off on the fight as he would be expected to face a late replacement on just 24 hours notice as well.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for more details on this situation as it develops.